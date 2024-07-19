National Communications Academy Formed by DoT Merger of NTIPRIT, NICF, and WMTDC

Three training institutes of DoT- National Telecommunications Institute for Policy Research, Innovation and Training (NTIPRIT), the National Institute of Communication Finance (NICF) and Wireless Monitoring Training & Development Centre (WMTDC) have been merged into a single administrative entity, named ‘National Communications Academy’ (NCA) with immediate effect. The Minister of Communications (MoC) approved the merger of these entities on the recommendation of the Committee for Organisational Reforms.

Secretary (T) will head the National Communication Academy as its ex-officio Chairperson with Additional Secretary (T) as its Vice-Chairperson. The NCA shall function as a single Unit for all purposes including budget and transfers with three existing campuses- one at Ghaziabad, and the other two at Ghitorni.

The newly created National Communications Academy is designed to create better integration and efficiency by streamlining training, resource optimization, and will offer a more holistic approach to skill-building, addressing various aspects of the communications sector.

With shared facilities, faculty, and technology to enhance learning experiences, the new Entity is expected to give a spurt to collaborative research including opportunities for interdisciplinary research and innovation. Fostering a more integrated and efficient training environment, the NCA will benefit both the trainees and the industry.

The overall general control over the affairs of the NCA will rest with the Chairperson, NCA. The Unit Heads of the three constituent units of the NCA shall report to the Chairperson, NCA. The Chairperson will be authorized to decide on budget allocations, training plans, curriculum, guest faculty engagement, transfers & postings of faculty/officers, asset management and delegation of powers to the heads of the Units for operational purposes.

The Governing Council (GC) of the NCA will decide on strategic, policy, budget and other significant matters in relation to the NCA’s operations and growth and its development trajectory in the context of the evolving Telecom sector.

The composition of the Governing Council of the NCA shall be as under: