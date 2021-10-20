Bhubaneswar: National Commission for Women takes cognisance of Mamita murder case and writes to DGP, Odisha to immediately arrest all the accused and to provide safety to the family of the victim.

Odisha police have recovered the charred remains of a 24-year-old woman teacher Mamita Meher, who went missing eleven days ago. The teacher’s remains and other belongings were found from an under-construction stadium in the Kalahandi district on Tuesday. Police arrested the prime accused in the case from a sugarcane field. Earlier, police have released the poster of the accused and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him.