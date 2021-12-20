National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI) grants Minority Status Certificate to 13,602 Minority Education Institutions

New Delhi : The National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI) has granted Minority Status Certificate to 13,602 Minority Education Institutions, which includes 14 institutions run by the management belonging to Parsi Community, 5,153 institutions by Muslim community and 7,550 institutions by Christian community, 300 institutions run by the management belonging to Sikh Community, 63 institutions run by the management belonging to Buddhist Community, 522 institutions run by the management belonging to Jain Community.

Besides, as per UDISE+ 2019-20 data of Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, out of 50,536 minority schools,126 minority schools are run by the management belonging to Parsi community, 27,259 schools by Muslim community and 15,808 schools by Christian community, 600 schools by Sikh community, 720 schools by Buddhist community and 1140 schools by Jain community. Data on Minority institutions getting Government assistance or aid is not being maintained community-wise.

From 2016-17 to 2020-21, 4810 scholarships have been sanctioned for students from Parsi community under various scholarship schemes being implemented by the Ministry.

As per Census 2011, the population of Parsi community was 57264 which shows a general trend of declining population of the Parsi community. Thus, in order to contain this declining trend, the Ministry of Minority Affairs implements specific scheme namely ‘Jiyo Parsi’. The Scheme has three components: (i) Advocacy – includes counseling of couples with fertility, marriage, family and elderly counseling including workshops on relationship management, parenting, drug awareness etc. (ii) Health of Community- includes creche/child care support, assistance to elderly etc. (iii) Medical Assistance- includes Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) which also includes In-vitro Fertilization and Intra Cytoplasmic Injection (ICS) and other modes including surrogacy. Benefits under this component can be availed by any eligible Parsi couples. However, percentage of financial assistance depends on annual income of the beneficiary. So far, 325 babies have been born with the financial assistance being provided under the scheme.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.