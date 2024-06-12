National Commission for Indian System of Medicine celebrates its 4th Foundation Day

The National Commission for Indian Medical Systems organized a two-day National Conference, ‘PRANA’ Protecting Rights and Novelties in ASUS (Mind to Market for Indian System of Medicines [ISM] Professionals) in Collaboration with All India Council for Technical Education and Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell to mark its fourth foundation

The two days seminar of the National conference involved a significant number of innovations that have the potential to be patented, can be commercialized or could be fit for technology transfer of those patented items. These could become suitable for startups. The conference delved into varied facets of handhold innovators in ISM.

Padmashree Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush who was the Chief Guest in the inauguration ceremony organised yesterday asserted that this is the right time to hold such a discussion on this platform as this promotes Indian systems of medicine, Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa through educational institutions across the country. He further emphasized that the scope for innovations in ISM is immense.

Vaidya Jayant Deopujari, Chairperson, NCISM and Board of Governors CCIM, Ministry of Ayush delved into the need to utilize the knowledge, so that it becomes an asset and an opportunity for the Institutions. He congratulated Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) for creating about 15000 Institute Innovation Councils (IIC). He further mentioned that the initiatives would help bring about a big change in perception across intellectual property rights as well as innovation.

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine is the statutory body constituted under NCISM Act, 2020 vide Gazette notification extraordinary part II section 1 dated 21.09.2020 and which came into force from 11th of June 2021.

The Commission ensures availability of adequate and high-quality medical professionals of Indian System of Medicine (ISM); adoption of the latest medical research by medical professionals of Indian System of Medicine; and periodic assessment of ISM medical institutions. Since inception, NCISM has taken Initiatives and reforms in several dimensions such as medical education, medical research, medical practice, capacity-building among others, in the field of Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Sowa-Rigpa medical systems which resulted in transformation of these system towards global standards.

NCISM conducted an online survey, among ISM Professionals and students to estimate the number types and status of innovations in Ayush. Survey relates to Patents Granted (115); Applied for Patents (112); and Developed but not applied for Patent (183).

Dr. Sitaraman, Chairman, AICTE, Dr. AbhayJere, Vice Chairman, AICTE, Dr. B. Srinivasa Prasad, President of Board of Ayurveda, NCISM, Ministry of Ayush, Dr. K. Jagannathan, President, Board of Unani, Siddha and Sowa-Rigpa (BUSS), Dr. Raghuram Bhatt, president of NCISM (Medical Assessment and Rating Board for Indian System of Mediciene- MARBISM), Vaidya Rakesh Sharma, President, Board of the Ethics and Registration for Indian System of Medicine, Prof. Shashikala G Wanjari is Vice Chancellor, National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), among other participants from across the country took part in the program.