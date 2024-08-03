National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) successfully concludes the 4th Capacity Building Program for the Civil Servants of Sri Lanka today in New Delhi.

The program was attended by 40 senior civil servant officers from Sri Lanka, including Assistant Divisional Secretaries, Assistant Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries, Directors, Senior Assistant Secretaries, Assistant Directors, and Deputy Directors. These civil servants represented key ministries of Sri Lanka such as the Commission of Local Government, Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government, the Ministry of Provincial Council and Local Government, and the Ministry of Justice, Prisons Affairs, and Constitutional Reforms among others.

Shri V. Srinivas, Director General of NCGG and Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), addressed the valedictory session. He shared insights from India’s delegation visit to Sri Lanka, highlighting Sri Lanka’s advancements in governance. He emphasized that the mutual exchange of knowledge will enable both countries to achieve significant milestones in enhancing governance.

The session also featured four group presentations by participants on various impactful topics. These included the Geogoviya Programme in Sri Lanka, which focuses on using geographical information systems to enhance agricultural productivity; the Agriculture Modernization Project, aimed at transforming Sri Lanka’s agriculture through innovative practices and significant impacts; the Aswasuma Programme, a welfare benefit initiative designed to provide comprehensive social security support to the people of Sri Lanka lastly a presentation on “PPP Success in India: Enhancing Infrastructure Projects in Sri Lanka” highlighted the success of India’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and how it can aid in improving infrastructure in Sri Lanka.

During the programme, Dr. A.P. Singh, Associate Professor and Course Coordinator, provided an overview of the program’s highlights. The main focus was on sharing India’s successful governance models through highly interactive sessions. Participants also visited various institutions and sites during the second phase of the programme, including the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Forest Research Institute, District Administration in Panchkula, Cyber Crime Centre in Chandigarh, National Institute of Solar Energy, International Solar Alliance, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, and the Taj Mahal.

Smt. Prisca Poly Mathew, Consultant and Chief Administrative Officer, NCGG, was also present during the occasion. The capacity building program was supervised by Dr. A.P. Singh, Associate Professor and Course Coordinator, Dr. M.K. Bhandari, Associate Course Coordinator & Faculty, NCGG, assisted by Shri Sanjay Dutt Pant and team.