National Centre for Good Governance Launches Special Capacity Building Programme for Bangladeshi Deputy Commissioners

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) commenced a one-week Special Capacity Building Programme on Public Policy and Governance for 16 Deputy Commissioners of Bangladesh today in Delhi. This training is being conducted in New Delhi from July 15, 2024, to July 20, 2024.

The Honorable Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, Government of India, Dr. Jitendra Singh, will interact with the Deputy Commissioners of Bangladesh on 18 July 2024. The inaugural session was addressed by Director General of NCGG and Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Shri V. Srinivas. The Scheme for Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, highlighting India’s policy for recognizing meritocracy at District level and promoting good governance was presented. The exemplary work done by District Collectors of India in implementing priority sector programs adopting a saturation approach was discussed. The interaction between the Deputy Commissioners of Bangladesh and the District Collectors of India will be mutually beneficial in identifying and promoting best practices and innovations. Deputy Commissioner and Team Leader, Mr. Rafiqul Islam, expressed gratitude to the Government of India and NCGG for organizing these comprehensive training programmes.

Dr. A.P. Singh, Course Coordinator and Associate Professor at NCGG, during the event provided an overview of the NCGG during the inauguration. He elaborated on the one-week programme for Deputy Commissioners, which includes interactions with senior Indian secretaries on various topics such as Vigilance Administration, Urban Development, Land Records Modernization, Health Governance, Innovation Districts, India-Bangladesh Relations among others. The programme also includes visits to heritage sites in Delhi and the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Shri Rohit Anand, Director DARPG, Chief Administrative Officer, Smt. Prisca Poly Matthew, and Associate Professor, NCGG, Dr. Himashi Rastogi, Associate Professor participated in the interactions in New Delhi. The entire capacity building programme will be supervised by Dr. A.P. Singh, Course Coordinator, Dr. Gazala Hasan, Associate Course Coordinator and Shri Sanjay Dutt Pant, Training Assistant.