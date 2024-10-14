National Centre for Good Governance Commences Two-Week Training for Civil Servants from BIMSTEC Nations and Maldives

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) has commenced the first Mid-Career Training Programme for the civil servants of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries, alongside the 34th Capacity Building Programme for civil servants from the Maldives. This two-week training programme is being organized from 14th October to 25th October 2024 in Mussoorie and New Delhi. A total of 36 civil servants from BIMSTEC countries, including Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Nepal, and Bhutan, are participating in the programme. Additionally, 35 civil servants from the Maldives are participating in the 34th Capacity Building Programme. The participants are serving as Divisional Secretary, Additional District Secretary, Deputy Chief Secretary, and Assistant Commissioners, Director, Council Executives representing key ministries from their countries.

Shri V. Srinivas, Director General, NCGG and Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), jointly inaugurated the training programme and welcomed the participants. In his address, emphasized the programme’s objective to enhance the skillsets of civil servants by addressing the evolving landscape of administrative reforms and the critical role of digital governance. He noted that the training would focus on citizen-centric governance models, which aim to bridge the gap between government offices and the people they serve, thereby improving public service delivery.

During the programme, Dr. AP Singh, Associate Professor, NCGG and Course Coordinator for Ist Mid-Career Training Programme for the Civil Servants of BIMSTEC Countries gave detailed information about the National Centre for Good Governance and the milestones achieved by the NCGG over the years. Dr BS Bisht, Associate Professor, NCGG and Course Coordinator for 34th CBP for Civil Servants of Maldives gave the overview of the programme.

Under the second phase of the programme, the participating officers from BIMSTEC countries and the Maldives will visit key institutions and projects, including the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, the Smart City Project and ITDA, the Smart School in Dehradun, the Haryana Institute of Public Administration, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and the National Science Centre. Additionally, they will visit the Maruti Udyog Limited and visit the iconic Taj Mahal.

The BIMSTEC programme is being coordinated by Dr. A.P. Singh, Associate Professor and Course Coordinator, Dr. M.K. Bhandari, Faculty and Co-Course Coordinators, Shri Sanjay Pant, Training Assistant, and Ms. Monisha Bahuguna, YP. The 34th Capacity Building Programme,is being coordinated by Dr. B.S. Bisht, Associate Professor and Course Coordinator, along with Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, Faculty and Co-Course Coordinator, Shri Brijesh Bisht, Training Assistant, NCGG along with the NCGG capacity-building team.