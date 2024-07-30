National Career Service (NCS) Portal achieves milestone of over 2 Million active vacancies

The National Career Service (NCS) Portal of the Ministry of Labour and Employment has reached a significant milestone surpassing 2 Million active vacancies on 30th July 2024. This achievement underscores the platform’s expanding role and effectiveness in bridging the gap between job seekers and employment opportunities across diverse sectors.

It is the persistent efforts by the Ministry of Labour and Employment and regular interaction with Employers, Industry bodies and Staffing agencies that the acceptance and attraction of NCS portal is increasing among the recruiters.

The NCS portal provides a variety of employment related services like job search & matching, career counselling, vocational guidance, information on skill development courses, internships etc. for extending its support to the various stakeholders viz. jobseekers, employers, employment exchanges (career centres), counsellors, training providers, educational institutions and placement organizations.

The NCS Portal has become a pivotal resource for job seekers, with vacancies mobilized through various channels including direct reporting by employers, job fairs, and API integration with several private job portals. The variety of job opportunities available on the NCS Portal spans multiple industry sectors including finance and insurance (14.7 lakhs), operations and support (1.08 lakh), other service activities (0.75 lakh), manufacturing (0.71 lakh), transport and storage (0.59 lakh), IT and communication (0.58 lakh), education (0.43 lakh), wholesale and retail (0.25 lakh), health (0.2 lakh) etc. This diverse range of vacancies reflects the broad spectrum of employment needs and industry demands across the country.

The majority of current job openings are well-suited for candidates with educational backgrounds up to 12th standard, ITI, and diploma holders. While specialized positions are also available for individuals with higher education or other expert qualifications. This wide-ranging assortment of vacancies highlights the NCS Portal’s commitment to catering to different skill levels and professional expertise.

This landmark achievement demonstrates the NCS Portal’s growing influence in fostering a dynamic and robust labour market, providing a critical platform for employment opportunities and career development.

In its constant effort to improve the NCS portal, Ministry of Labour and Employment is working towards upgrading the NCS portal as NCS 2.0 with advanced technological including Artificial Intelligence. With this, the portal would be able to provide more benefits and feature to all the stakeholders, especially the Job Seekers and Employers.