National Campaign on “System Diversification in Aquaculture” launched on 1st September 2021 @ Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Bhubaneswar: The Fisheries Science Division of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi in collaboration with its 8 Fisheries Research Institutes viz., ICAR-CIFA, ICAR-CIFRI, ICAR-CMFRI, ICAR-NBFGR, ICAR-DCFR, ICAR-CIFE, ICAR-CIBA and ICAR-CIFT launched the National Campaign on “System Diversification in Aquaculture” on 1st September 2021. The programme was organized as a part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to commemorate 75 Years of India’s Independence.

The Chief Guest, Dr. Joykrushna Jena, Deputy Director General (Fisheries Science), ICAR stated that Aquaculture System Diversification, incorporating modern tools and Artificial Intelligence, is one of the key strategies for enhancing aquaculture production. Hi-end novel technologies such as RAS, Biofloc, Aquaponics, FIMTA, Flow-through etc. are increasingly attracting attention of young entrepreneurs. Dr. B. P. Mohanty, ADG (Inland Fishery), briefed about the importance of the system diversification for resources optimized Aquaculture technologies. Earlier Dr. Saroj Kumar Swain, Director, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar briefed about the significance of the National Campaign. He narrated about the importance of the system diversification for sustainable aquaculture development in India. Dr. S. Felix, Former Vice Chancellor, TNJFU and Dr. B. C. Mohapatra, Principal Scientist, ICAR-CIFA were the lead speakers on the occasion. Dr. Felix presented on the Technological forefront for face lifting the Indian Aquaculture system. Dr. B.C. Mohapatra presented about the CIFA’s significant role and achievement in System diversification in Freshwater Aquaculture. Dr. B R Pillai, HoD, ICAR-CIFA and Co convener of this programme coordinated this event. Earlier, Dr. P. Routray, Principal Scientist, APED, welcomed the guests and speakers. The presentation by the lead speakers was followed by a question answer session, where the questions posed by the participants were answered by the expert scientists of ICAR-CIFA. Dr. Himansu Kumar De, Principal Scientist, Social Science Section, ICAR-CIFA proposed the vote of thanks. More than 6,000 fishers, students, Entrepreneurs attended the programme. The campaign is also organized by regional research stations and Krishi Vigyan Kendras located in various parts of the country.

Related