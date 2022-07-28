National Awards for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

New Delhi : Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has published an advertisement on 14.07.2022 inviting applications for National Awards for the years 2021 and 2022 through online on Awards Portal (www.awards.gov.in) with effect from 15th July to 28th August 2022. Advertisement is available on the web site of the Department – www.disabilityaffairs.gov.in. Letters sent on 19.7.2022 to the State/UTs Government and others to give wide publicity for sending applications/nominations for the above awards.