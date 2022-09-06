National awardee teachers brainstormed to provide feedback for national curriculum framework

New Delhi : Ministry of Education is celebrating Shikshak Parv, 2022 from 5th to 30th September 2022 in the country. All the States and UTs are participating in this event conducting various activities engaging students and teachers to mark the occasion and show respect to our teachers following the Guru-shishya Parampara of our country. DIETs, Block Resource Centres and Cluster Resource Centres are being involved and engaged for discussion and interaction on innovative pedagogies with teachers.

As a follow-up of the National Education Policy 2020, four National Curriculum Frameworks (NCF) are being developed using bottom-up approach, wherein States and UTs are also involved in providing the inputs for the NCFs. The four areas of NCFs are- School Education, Early Childhood Care and Education, Teacher Education and Adult Education.

A Tech Platform has been built to facilitate the entire process of development of curriculum frameworks in a paperless manner using a bottom-up approach including consultations and preparation of reports at all levels. The platform also utilizes Machine Learning (ML) for consolidation and summarization of consultations / opinions. Digital Survey for National Curriculum (DiSaNC): Based on the recommendation of NEP-2020, the process for formulation of National Curriculum Framework (NCF) is being undertaken and is available on https://disanc.ncert.gov.in/.

While consultations with various stakeholders such as universities, civil society groups, experts, teacher educators, teachers, parents, students, etc., for seeking inputs for NCFs are ongoing, an interaction with Awardee Teachers, who have accomplished milestones with their contributions in School Education was organised on the occasion of Shikshak Parv, 2022.

NCERT led this interaction on some of the major recommendations of the National Education Policy, such as implementation of new curricular and pedagogical structure 5+3+3+4, multilingual education, holistic assessment, innovative pedagogies, etc. Discussions were held on the themes encompassing core competencies at four stages of school education, cultural rootedness in curriculum, multilingual education, flexibility in choice of subjects at secondary stage, innovative pedagogy and holistic assessments.

Awardee Teachers provided inputs for shaping up of NCF based on their grass root level experiences. Awardee Teachers participated in the discussion in the presence of officials and faculty members from Ministry of Education and NCERT.