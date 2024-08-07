National Action Plan Formulated to Combat Avian Influenza by Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying

Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Government of India has formulated the National Action Plan for Prevention, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza 2021 for guidance of States/UTs for prevention, control and containment of Avian Influenza in the Country. It aims at routine and targeted surveillance and instant stamping out of birds (in a radius of one km from epicenter), destruction of contaminated material, restriction on movement of poultry and Post Operation Surveillance Plan (POSP). Advisories have been issued to support all states/UTs for keeping necessary vigil, enhancing surveillance, keeping strategic reserves of supplies (PPE kits, etc.), preparedness to handle eventualities and Information Education Communication (IEC) for public awareness including meetings and the visit of National Joint Outbreak Response Team to support the state on ground. Further, under the component Assistance to States for Control of Animal Disease (ASCAD), farmers/poultry owners are compensated for the culling of birds as per approved rates based on the demand and action plan of the state/UT with funding pattern of 50:50 between Central and State.The States/UTs are also financially supported for ‘Control of Emergent and Exotic Diseases’, strengthening of State biological production units and Disease Diagnostic Laboratories including Research & Innovation with Central-State fund sharing pattern of 60-40, 90-10 for NER & Himalayan States and 100% for UTs and 100% for activities under” Research & Innovation, publicity & awareness training and allied activities.Moreover, the laboratory support is provided to states/UTs by Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratories (RDDLs), Central Disease Diagnosis Laboratory (CDDL) and National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD).

The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India conducted a high-level inter-sectoral brainstorming session on Avian Influenza, with special reference to surveillance and vaccination under One Health Initiative on 16th July, 2024.