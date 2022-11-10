New Delhi : The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India has launched a Nation-wide Campaign for Promotion of Digital Life Certificate for Central Government pensioners. In November 2021, Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State (PP) had launched the milestone Face Authentication Technique of submitting Life Certificate through any Android Mobile Phone. Now the Department is launching a special nation- wide campaign for promoting the Life certificate through Digital mode and popularizes the Face Authentication technique.

All the registered Pensioners Associations, Pension Disbursing Banks, Ministries of Government of India and CGHS Wellness Centres have been directed to promote the Digital Life Certificate/Face Authentication Technique for submitting Life Certificate by organising special camps for ‘Ease of Living’ of pensioners.

In this series, a Central Government team led by Ms. Deborah Umesh (Section Officer), Sh. Andrew Zomawia Karthak, (Section Officer) and Ms. Tanya Rajput (Consultant) from Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare shall be visiting R.K.Puram Branch headed by AGM, Sector-1, R.K. Puram in Delhi where this campaign shall be organized on 11th November, 2022 and Sector 2, Noida where this campaign shall be organised on 12th November, 2022 for Central Government pensioners in the premises of State Bank of India. All pensioners can visit the Centre for submitting their Life Certificates through Digital means.