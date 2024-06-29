Nation Stands United with Families of Ladakh Soldiers: Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the death of five Indian Army soldiers during a tank warfare exercise in Ladakh. In a post on X, he conveyed his condolences, stating, “Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting the tank across a river in Ladakh.” He affirmed the nation’s support for the bereaved families. The soldiers died when a sudden increase in the Shyok River’s water level trapped their tank. Rescue efforts were unsuccessful due to high currents. The Indian Army regrets the loss and continues rescue operations.