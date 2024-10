The Nation is paying homage to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary today. A series of functions are being organized across the country and by Indian Missions abroad. A Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha will be held at Bapu’s Samadhi, Rajghat in the National Capital this morning.

The nation is also remembering former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary today.