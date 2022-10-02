Nation pays homage to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary

Nation pays homage to Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary. Under Shastri’s leadership, India won the 1965 war against Pakistan, he gave the powerful slogan of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan to enthuse soldiers and farmers. Meanwhile, on Mahatma Gandhi’s 153rd birth anniversary today, a series of functions have been organized across the country and by Indian Missions abroad. An interfaith prayer, Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha has been organized at Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi in Raj Ghat in national capital.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Several Union Ministers, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress president Sonia Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Gandhiji.

The Prime Minister also visited Vijay Ghat and paid floral tributes at the samadhi of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

President Droupadi Murmu has paid homage to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. In her message, Ms Murmu said, Gandhi Jayanti is an occasion for all of us to rededicate ourselves to the values of his inspiring life – peace, equality, and communal harmony. She said, observing it this year assumes a special significance as the nation has been celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav, marking 75 years of Independence. Ms Murmu said, this is the time, for all of us, to work towards the realization of India of Gandhiji’s dreams. The President said, a century ago, Gandhiji inspired millions with his call of Swadeshi and his stress on self-reliance. She said, the making of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, which is underway, is, thus, inspired by the vision of the Mahatma and is intended as a true tribute to him. Ms Murmu said, the India of his dreams is a clean India, a healthy India and the initiatives taken in this regard have been bearing fruits now.

The President said, as we enter the Amrit Kaal, the period before the centenary of Independence, it is heartening to note that the young generation to has been taking inspiration from Gandhiji’s works. She said, when the world is going to face more and more complex challenges, his life continues to serve as a lighthouse, helping us negotiate the path amid turbulent waters. Ms Murmu said, Gandhiji showed all humanity its true potential and proved the power of compassion. She called upon people to again take the pledge to walk on his path, the path of truth and non-violence, to promote mutual goodwill, and to work towards the progress of the nation and the world.

In a tweet, Ms Murmu also said, Lal Bahadur Shastri, who gave the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’, played a special role in Green Revolution and White Revolution. She said, Shastri Ji’s simplicity and high ideals are a source of inspiration for all the countrymen even today.

Paying tributes, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said, one of the most influential personalities of modern India, Mahatma Gandhi remains the moral anchor and beacon of hope for the entire humanity in these troubled times. He said, the Satyagraha and non-violent struggle of Gandhiji against injustice has inspired millions across the world. Mr Dhankar said, Gandhi Ji’s abiding faith in Truth and inherent goodness of human being is much needed today. He said, every generation must rediscover Mahatma Gandhi in its own way. The Vice President said, the many dangers facing the world today – from poverty to climate change to wars – can be successfully tackled by appropriately utilizing the principles enunciated by Gandhi Ji. He said, in today’s strife torn world, Bapu’s sane voice guides humanity that war is not a solution to any problem. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Mr Dhankhar called upon everyone to pray for a peaceful world that is free of violence, extremism, terrorism, and all form of discrimination.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said, this Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said, maybe always live up to Bapu’s ideals. The Prime Minister also urged people to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji.

Paying tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri, Mr Modi said Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji is admired all across India for his simplicity and decisiveness. He said, the tough leadership of Shastri Ji at a very crucial time in our history will always be remembered. On Lal Bahadur Shastri’s Jayanti, the Prime Minister shared some glimpses from Shastri Ji’s gallery in the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi, which showcases his life journey and accomplishments as PM. Mr. Modi urged people to visit the Museum.