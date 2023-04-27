Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan-MoU signed between Department of Social Justice & Empowerment and Art of Living

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Signed Memorandum of Understanding between Art of Living today at Dr. B.R Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi in the presence of Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment and Gurudev Shri Shri Ravi Shankar ji and other senior members of the Art of Living management. Shri Saurabh Garg, Secretary, Shri Surendra Singh Additional Secretary, Smt. Radhika Chakravarthy Joint Secretary and other Senior oﬃcers of the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment also attended the ceremony.







Speaking on the occasion Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar said Department of Social Justice & Empowerment signed an MoU with the Art of Living for spreading the message of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan among the youth, women, students etc. With the signing of this MoU, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan will get a boost towards achieving drug sensitized India. To curb the menace of drug demand, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE), Government of India has been implementing National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR).







The Minister said this is an umbrella scheme under which ﬁnancial assistance is provided to State Governments/ Union Territory (UT) Administrations for Preventive Education and Awareness Generation, Capacity Building, Skill development, vocational training and livelihood support of ex-drug addicts.







The Ministry has initiated ambitious Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) currently operational in 8,000 Master Volunteers have been selected and trained to lead the Abhiyaan activities in the 372 identified districts More than 3.13+ crore youth have actively participated in the activities of the Abhiyaan and spreading on-ground the message against substance use. Around 4,000+ YuvaMandals, NYKS & NSS Volunteers, Youth Clubs have also been associated with the Abhiyaan. The contribution of 2.09+ Crore women have also been vital in reaching out to a larger community through the Anganwadi & ASHA Workers, ANMs, Mahila Mandals & Women SHGs.



