‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ Aids in Improved Detection of Drug Addiction Cases

The efforts of Government under ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ (NMBA) have helped in better detection of the drug addiction cases. As per latest data published by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) pertaining to the year 2022, details of Cases Registered (CR) for Possession of drugs for personal use/ consumption under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 for the year 2020-2022 in respect of Jammu & Kashmir is as under: –

Year No of Cases 2020 289 2021 357 2022 394

Source: Crime in India 2022, NCRB.

Government has formulated and implemented the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) under which the Government is taking a sustained and coordinated action for arresting the problem of substance abuse among the youth across the country including UT of Jammu & Kashmir. This includes:

Launching of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) in all districts of Jammu & Kashmir. More than 91.5 lakh people in UT of Jammu & Kashmir have been reached out including more than 6 lakh Youth under the Abhiyan. 01 Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCAs) supported by the Government is running in UT of Jammu & Kashmir to provide treatment for the drug victims and also to give services of preventive education, awareness generation, motivational counselling, detoxification/de-addiction, etc.