‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ Aids in Improved Detection of Drug Addiction Cases

The efforts of Government under ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ (NMBA) have helped in better detection of the drug addiction cases. As per latest data published by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) pertaining to the year 2022, details of Cases Registered (CR) for Possession of drugs for personal use/ consumption under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 for the year 2020-2022 in respect of Jammu & Kashmir is as under: –
|Year
|No of Cases
|2020
|289
|2021
|357
|2022
|394
Source: Crime in India 2022, NCRB.
Government has formulated and implemented the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) under which the Government is taking a sustained and coordinated action for arresting the problem of substance abuse among the youth across the country including UT of Jammu & Kashmir. This includes:
- Launching of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) in all districts of Jammu & Kashmir. More than 91.5 lakh people in UT of Jammu & Kashmir have been reached out including more than 6 lakh Youth under the Abhiyan.
- 01 Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCAs) supported by the Government is running in UT of Jammu & Kashmir to provide treatment for the drug victims and also to give services of preventive education, awareness generation, motivational counselling, detoxification/de-addiction, etc.
- 02 Community based Peer Led Intervention (CPLI) Centres supported by the Government is running in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to work with children below 18 to create awareness against drugs and teach life skills.
- 03 Outreach and Drop In Centres (ODICs) supported by the Government is running in UT of Jammu & Kashmir to provide safe and secure space for treatment,
rehabilitation, screening, assessment, counselling and to provide referral and linkage treatment and rehabilitation services for substance dependence.
- 20 Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs) in Government hospitals is being implemented through All India Institute of Medical science (AIIMS), New Delhi.
- 05 District De-addiction Centres (DDACs) providing all three facilities of IRCA, ODIC and CPLI under one roof have been set up in UT of Jammu & Kashmir.
- A Toll-free Helpline for de-addiction, 14446 is being maintained by the Government for providing primary counselling and immediate assistance to persons seeking help.
- Navchetna Modules, teachers training modules have been developed by Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment (MoSJE) for sensitizing students (6th – 11th standard), teachers and parents on drug dependence, related coping strategies and life skills.
- Participation of more than 16 thousand educational institutions of UT of Jammu & Kashmir under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) have ensured that the message of the Abhiyaan has reached to the children and youth of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.