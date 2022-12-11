Narmada water will now reach every home in Indore through solar energy – CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Indore is the land of innovations. Indore has established its identity as the epicenter of cleanliness. Indore residents have made another innovation under the leadership of the young and energetic Mayor of Indore Municipal Corporation. Solar energy will now be used to supply water to every house in Indore. In Indore, the water of Narmada is now being supplied to homes through conventional electricity. Now this work will be done with the help of solar energy (green energy). For this, a solar power plant will be set up in Jalud.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is a matter of joy that green energy will be produced by issuing public bonds. This is a wonderful experiment of Indore which only Indore can do. Appealing to the residents of Indore to cooperate in the implementation of this innovation, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we have to maintain the honor of “Apna Indore-Sadaiv Pratham”. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said this in a discussion with media representatives at the residence office.

It is worth mentioning that Jalud Pumping Station has an important role in providing Narmada water to every household in Indore. To operate from this station with solar energy, I.M.C. Green bond public issue is being issued. Indore Municipal Corporation will be the first urban body in the country to take such an initiative. This will help Indore to get carbon credit. This initiative is an important step in the direction of making Madhya Pradesh green and clean by making zero carbon emissions.