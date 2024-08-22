Narendra Modi to Award Certificates to 11 Lakh Lakhpati Didis and Engage in Interaction on August 25, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed a press conference in New Delhi today regarding the program of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Jalgaon, Maharashtra on 25th August, 2024. Union Minister for State Shri Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani was also present during media interaction. Shri Chouhan informed that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will interact with Lakhpati Didis and also give certificate to new 11 lakh lakhpati Didis’. In this program Prime Minister will release a revolving fund – Community Investment Fund of Rs 2500 crore, which will benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs). The Prime Minister will also release a bank loan of Rs 5000 crore, which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2,35,400 Self Help Groups (SHGs). Shri Chouhan also informed that from about 30,000 places in 34 states and Union Territories i.e. State capitals across the country, District headquarters and CLF will join this program through virtual medium.

Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Lakhpati Didis are women who earn Rs 1 lakh or more per annum. These Lakhpati Didis have not only pulled their families out of poverty but are also becoming role models for the rest of the society. Shri Chouhan informed that Rural development Ministry have already created 1 crore Lakhpati Didis. Now our target is to create 3 crore Lakhpati Didis in the next 3 years. It is heartening to note that one of these CRPs has created 95 Lakhpati Didis.

Union Minister further said that the Ministry has adopted a structured process to enable the SHG families to earn an annual income of Rs 1 lakh or more. This includes capacitating National Resource Persons, then developing Master Trainers in each State. These Master Trainers further train the Community Resource Persons (CRPs) on business planning, financing and convergence process. The cadre of 3 lakh Community Resource Persons (CRPs), who have been specially trained in business planning and skilling of SHG members, are doing a great service in this regard. Some of these CRPs will also be facilitated. As of now Ministry of Rural Development formed 15 Lakh lakhpati Didi’s while the target for 100 days is 11 lakh lakhpati Didi’s to whom Prime Minister will facilitates.

List of 15 lakh New Lakhpati Didis’ (State wise)