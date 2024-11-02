Narendra Modi, Greek PM Mitsotakis Discuss Enhanced Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, emphasizing the strengthening of India-Greece relations following recent high-level exchanges. In a statement, Mitsotakis congratulated Modi on his re-election and both leaders committed to enhancing their strategic partnership, focusing on trade, defense, shipping, and connectivity. They reviewed progress since Mitsotakis’s earlier visit to India, discussing regional and global issues, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and West Asia developments. The conversation builds on their agreement from Modi’s visit to Greece last August to elevate bilateral ties to a “Strategic Partnership,” highlighting the significance of EU-India relations and supporting ongoing trade and investment negotiations.