Narcotics Control Bureau Releases Comprehensive Guidance Booklet on Disposal of Seized Drugs

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has published a guidance booklet encompassing all the legal provisions as well as judgments of Hon’ble Supreme Court and High Courts relating to disposal of drugs and other seized items. The same has been uploaded at Narco Coordination (NCORD) portal for easy access by the Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (DLEAs).
Quantum of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances disposed during the last three years as reported by various DLEAs to NCB is as under:
|Year
|Qty
(in Kg)
|Bottles
(in pieces)
|Tablets (in pieces)
|Injections (in ampules)
|Total Approx. Qty. in Kg
|2021
|131294
|95222
|4178623
|6192
|139597
|2022
|755091
|1287175
|20922799
|46387
|865547
|2023
|634604
|1496399
|4342987
|3367
|762015
Source: NCB
The year-wise destruction of illegal cultivation of Cannabis (Ganja) and Opium during last three years as reported by various DLEAs to NCB is as under:
|Crop
|2021
(in acre)
|2022
(in acre)
|2023
(in acre)
|Opium
|11,027
|13,796
|31,786
|Cannabis
|34,866
|26,266
|22,507
Source: NCB