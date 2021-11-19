Narayan Rane, Union Minister for MSME launched Special Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme (SCLCSS) for Services Sector.

New Delhi : On the second day of MSME North East Conclave, Union Minister for MSME, Narayan Rane today launched the Special Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme (SCLCSS) for services sector in the presence of senior officers of the Ministry of MSME at Guwahati. The scheme will help in meeting the technology related requirements of enterprises in the services sector and has a provision of 25% capital subsidy for procurement of Plant & Machinery and service equipments through institutional credit to the SC-ST MSEs without any sector specific restrictions on technology upgradation

Shri Rane also felicitated SC/ST Entrepreneurs of the North-eastern region and urged the youth to take up the entrepreneurship to become job givers than job seekers. Shri Rane assured the youth that no stone will be left unturned by the Ministry of MSME in their journey to become successful entrepreneurs. He emphasized that inclusive growth of MSME Sector is complete only with the contribution from North-East. He stated that favorable policies of the Government of India and different schemes/programmes implemented by Ministry of MSME, specially for marginalized sections of the society, are helping the region to realize its full potential.

Rane also awarded certificates to the successful trainees of the NSIC Training Center, Guwahati and visited the Stalls of SC-ST entrepreneurs at the Exhibition Centre supported by Ministry of MSME. He stated that such activities provide an opportunity to MSME entrepreneurs, especially women and SC/ST entrepreneurs to show-case their skill/products and create new opportunities for growth and attain self-reliance.