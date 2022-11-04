Narayan Rane chairs 5th meeting of High Powered Monitoring Committee (HPMC) under National SC-ST Hub scheme

New Delhi: The 5th meeting of High Powered Monitoring Committee (HPMC) under National SC-ST Hub scheme was chaired by Union Minister of MSME Shri Narayan Rane and co-chaired by Minister of State for MSME, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma on 3rd November, 2022 in New Delhi.

Presiding over the meeting Shri Narayan Rane stated that the objective of National SC-ST Hub is to develop a supportive ecosystem for SC/ST entrepreneurs to achieve the mandated 4% procurement by the CPSEs from the SC/ST entrepreneurs as laid down in Central Government Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises. He also highlighted the significant increase in procurement from SC-ST enterprises after implementation of the scheme. He further assured that all the valuable suggestions made by the members during the meeting would be considered appropriately.

Union Minister of State Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, expressed his views on the progress of the NSSH and stated that valuable suggestions of the members have been duly noted for consideration.

The meeting was attended by the members of the HPMC which included representatives from the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI), Tribal Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry(TICCI), ASSOCHAM, Business Association Nagaland (BAN), M/o Social Justice & Empowerment, M/o Tribal Affairs, Niti Aayog etc.