New Delhi : As part of the ongoing Govt of India initiative “Azadi ka Amrit Mahatosav”, the Indian Journal of Biochemistry and Biophysics (IJBB), CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR), New Delhi, has brought out its November 2022 issue as a special issue on the theme, “Nanoparticles: Emerging trends in human health and Environment” in the Indian context. CSIR-NIScPR, a leading publicly funded Science Communication and Policy Research institute in India, publishes 16 journals in various STI disciplines, and all of them are indexed by reputed national/international agencies like Science Citation Index (Web of Science), Scopus, NAAS and UGC CARE.

The IJBB, a monthly premier peer-reviewed research journal in the subject area of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Biotechnology, with the JIF score of 1.472, ranks first amongst all the CSIR-NIScPR journals across the disciplines. With the able guidance and active support of the recently re-constituted editorial board with reputed national/international experts, the journal has been receiving considerable attention from researchers and academicians in the area of biochemistry, biophysics and biotechnology across the globe. This special issue, with quality contents running into 106 pages, has 4 invited review articles and 5 original research papers broadly covering the emerging trends in the Nanoparticles research on human health and environment in the Indian context.

The review articles briefly mention about the achievements and future challenges in the specific subject fields, viz. gene therapy systems, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), Influence of nanoparticles on the male reproductive system, and the role of Nanotechnological applications in the area of sustainable agriculture. The original research articles discuss about fungal blight rice, phytochemicals against protein targets in SARS-CoV-2 and human ACE-2 receptor, antimicrobial potential of zinc oxide nanoparticles, environmental risk posed by non-engineered landfill, and the issue of anxiety among adolescents.

Publication of this special issue was possible only with the drive and support of Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NIScPR, New Delhi, Dr Stephen Dimitrov, Chief Editor, IJBB, Dr DN Rao, Executive Editor, IJBB, and senior colleagues Shri RS Jayasomu & Dr. G Mahesh, and the initiative taken by Dr. NK Prasanna, Senior Scientist and Scientific Editor, IJBB. Contributions from authors, reviewers, and technical support provided by the print production team of CSIR-NIScPR for successful timely publication of this journal is acknowledged.