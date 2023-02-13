NAMAMI GANGE MISSION-II APPROVED WITH A BUDGETARY OUTLAY OF RS.22,500 CRORE TILL 2026

Namami Gange Programme was launched in June 2014 for a period up to 31st March, 2021 to rejuvenate River Ganga and its tributaries with a budgetary outlay of Rs.20,000 crore. Considering the need and spread of the Programme, Government of India has further approved Namami Gange Mission-II with a budgetary outlay of Rs.22,500 crore till 2026 interalia including projects for existing liabilities (Rs.11,225 Cr) and new projects/interventions (Rs.11,275 crore).

A total of Rs.14,084.72 crore has been released by the Government of India to the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), from Financial Year (FY) 2014-15 till 31st January 2023, out of which Rs.13,607.18 crore have been released by NMCG to State Governments, State Missions for Clean Ganga and other agencies for implementation of projects related to Ganga rejuvenation.

There is no State-wise allocation under the Namami Gange Programme. However, the amount released by NMCG to various agencies for implementation of projects, compiled State-wise, from 2014-15 up till 31 January 2023, is as under:

State Amt. (Rs. in crore) Uttarakhand 1,149.01 Uttar Pradesh 4,347.24 Bihar 3,526.43 Jharkhand 250.05 West Bengal 1,369.12 Madhya Pradesh 9.89 Delhi 1,253.86 Haryana 89.61 Rajasthan 71.25 Himachal Pradesh 3.75

Under Namami Gange Programme, a comprehensive set of interventions such as wastewater treatment, solid waste management, river front management (ghats and crematoria development), e-flow, afforestation, biodiversity conservation and Public Participation etc. have been taken up for rejuvenation of river Ganga and its tributaries. So far, till 31st December 2022, a total of 409 projects have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs. 32,912.40 Crore, out of which 232 projects have been completed and made operational. Majority of the projects pertain to creation of sewage infrastructure as the untreated domestic/industrial wastewater is the main reason for pollution in the river. 177 sewerage infrastructure projects have been taken up with a cost of Rs. 26,673.06 Crore for creation & rehabilitation of 5,269.87 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) capacity and laying of around 5,213.49 KM sewerage network. Among these, 99 sewerage projects have been completed resulting in creation & rehabilitation of 2,043.05 MLD of STP capacity and laying of 4,260.95 KM sewerage network. In order to sustain the continued operation of the sewage treatment infrastructure, Hybrid Annuity based PPP mode has also been adopted.

Under the Namami Gange Programme, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) is carrying out studies for water quality assessment of the River Ganga at 97 locations in 5 main stem States through the respective State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs). River water quality is assessed for primary water quality criteria notified for outdoor bathing. As per designated best use water quality criteria for drinking water specified by CPCB, river water can be used for drinking purpose only after appropriate treatment.

Based on the water quality assessment by CPCB in 5 Ganga main stem States in 2022 (January to October), the observed water quality indicates that median value of Dissolved Oxygen which is an indicator of river health has been found to be within acceptable limits of notified primary bathing water quality criteria and satisfactory to support the ecosystem of river for almost entire stretch of river Ganga. The median value of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) has been found within the acceptable limits except marginal exceedance (BOD: 3.3 to 4.7 mg/L) in locations/stretches viz. stretch from (i) Farrukhabad to Kala Kankar, Rai Bareilly & D/s Mirzapur to Tarighat, Ghazipur (except U/s Varanasi, Vishwa Sundari Bridge) in Uttar Pradesh and (ii) at Shitalatala, Palta in West Bengal.

Further, as a result of multi sectoral interventions, as per comparison of median data of water quality parameters viz., DO, Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Faecal Coliforms (FC) of year 2014 and 2022 (January to October); DO (Median) has improved at 33 locations, BOD (Median) has improved at 41 locations and FC (Median) has improved at 28 locations, respectively.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Bishweswar Tudu in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.