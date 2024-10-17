Namami Gange Mission 2.0: Completion of 4 Major Sewerage Infrastructure Projects in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Under Namami Gange Mission 2.0, Ministry of Jal Shakti completed of four key projects in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25. These projects, located in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, are specifically aimed at preventing sewage from entering the river, improving water quality, and rejuvenating the rivers. This initiative will help in maintaining the sanctity of the Ganga and its tributaries, a crucial step for the country.

These projects have been developed at a total cost of Rs 492 crore, aimed at enhancing waste water treatment in various regions. In Patna-Danapur, Bihar a 25 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), along with an I&D network, has been completed at a cost of Rs.103 crore. Similarly, in Patna -Maner, Bihar an STP with a capacity of 6.5 MLD, along with I&D network, completed at a cost of Rs.70 crore.

In Kairana, Uttar Pradesh a 15 MLD STP along with I&D network has been completed, at a total cost of Rs.78 crore. This project, located on the Yamuna River, follows the Design, Build, Operate, and Transfer (DBOT) model. Additionally, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a major project to rejuvenate the Gomti River led to the successful completion of a 39 MLD STP at a total cost of Rs.241 crore.

Agreement has been signed for development of a Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh project approved under Namami Gange-II with financial assistance from the World Bank. A tripartite agreement has been signed for the conservation of the Hindon River’s tributaries—Pawandhoi and Dhamola—in Saharanpur. This agreement was signed between the NMCG, Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural), and M/s EIEL Infra Engineers (Saharanpur) Pvt Ltd (a consortium of M/s Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd, M/s Bhugan Infracon Pvt Ltd, and M/s Micro Transmission Systems SPV).

This projects includes construction of 135 MLD STP, sewage pumping stations, and interception structures, with a total cost of Rs.344 crore. The project will operate on a Hybrid Annuity PPP Model and include a 15-year O&M provision.

25 MLD STP at Patna-Danapur

39 MLD STP at Lucknow

15 MLD STP at Kairana

6.50 MLD STP at Patna-Maner