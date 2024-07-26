NALSA Introduces Detailed Training Module for Para-legal Volunteers

The Para-legal Volunteers Scheme was introduced by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) in the year 2009, with an aim to impart legal training to the volunteers, who are selected from different walks of life so as to ensure legal aid reaching all sections of people ensuring access to justice. The said scheme was revised in 2017 and re-named as ‘Scheme for Para-legal Volunteers (Revised)’. The Para-legal Volunteers (PLVs) are expected to act as intermediaries between the common citizens and the Legal Services Institutions to bridge the gap in ensuring access to justice.

To enhance the capacities of PLVs, especially their skills and representation, NALSA has prepared an extensive training module namely “Module for Training of Para-legal Volunteers”, which covers all aspects necessary for training to the PLVs. This Module is intended to inform and sensitize the PLVs on the Constitutional vision of justice, basics of criminal law, labour laws, law for juveniles and laws for protection of women and senior citizens. It lays emphasis on knowledge of procedure as well as social sensitivity, soft skills of behavior and communication skills which are essential for dealing with a diverse population.

Under the supervision of Chairman, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), PLVs undergo training programmes at a common place. The number of PLVs to be trained at any given point of time in a training programme does not exceed 50. In addition to orientation and induction trainings, periodical refresher training is also provided to the PLVs in order to enhance their skill from time to time. The Legal Services Authorities periodically assess the work of PLVs and assist them in identifying the deficits and to tackle the problems in the field. The DLSAs resolve their doubts and facilitate the acquisition of knowledge and upgradation of their skills as per the module. The exemplary services of PLVs are given recognition and are rewarded for providing the best services to the beneficiaries.

A statement containing the details of training programmes conducted for PLVs by the Legal Services Authorities including Rajasthan during the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25 (upto May 2024) is at Annexure-A.

