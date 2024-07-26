NALSA Hosts Legal Awareness Programmes Nationwide

The Regulation 3 of the National Legal Services Authority (Legal Services Clinics) Regulations, 2011 provides that subject to the financial resources available, District Legal Services Clinics can be established in;

all villages, or for a cluster of villages, depending on the size of such villages, which shall be called the Village Legal Care and Support Centre; and jails, educational institutions, community centres, protection homes, Courts, juvenile justice boards and other areas, especially where the people face geographical, social and other barriers for access to the legal services institutions.

The details of the Legal Services Clinics functional across the country and number of persons provided with legal assistance during the year 2023-24 and 2024-25 are as follows:

Years 2023-24 2024-25 (upto May, 2024) Categories Legal Services Clinics Number of persons provided legal assistance Legal Services Clinics Number of persons provided legal assistance Law Colleges / Universities 1034 27545 1030 3677 Villages 3659 234515 3899 42949 Community Centres 971 75114 794 15099 Courts 1018 141539 1042 28268 Jails 1215 324867 1270 63141 JJB/CWC/ Observation Homes 479 48565 509 11809 For the people of North-East 47 615 45 156 Others 2961 183280 2985 32020 Total 11384 1036040 11574 197119

The details of the Legal Services Clinics functioning in the State of Uttar Pradesh as on May, 2024 are as follows:

Categories Number of Legal Services Clinics functioning Law Colleges / Universities 155 Villages 120 Community Centres 32 Courts 58 Jails 77 JJB/CWC/ Observation Homes 16 For the people of North-East 7 Others 317 Total 782

Presently, Legal Aid Clinics are operational in 13 places under the District Legal Services Authority of Bulandshahar District.

Regular Legal Awareness Programmes are being organised under the aegis of NALSA at Taluk, District, State and National Level to create awareness about the functioning of Legal Aid Clinics and the rights of the weaker and marginalized sections of the society. During the financial year 2023-24 and 2024-25 (upto May, 2024), 4,30,306 and 54,671 Legal awareness camps/programmes were organized which were attended by 4,49,22,092 and 49,62,765 persons respectively.