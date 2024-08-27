NALCO takes a step forward under Skill India Initiative; Inks MoU with IISSSC for skill development of contractual employees

Bhubaneswar : As part of Skill India Initiative of the Government of India, NALCO has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Iron & Steel Skill Council Sector to establish a system of Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) by conduction of NSQF based skill development programmes to be followed by assessment and certification by IISSSC for its Contractual employees across the organization.

NALCO in collaboration with IISSSC would facilitate the enhancing of the competency level of its workforce against the set industry standards. Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IISSSC and NALCO would enable both entities to contribute towards the Skill India mission as well as sustain growth in their areas.

The MoU signing ceremony, held at Nalco Bhawan in Bhubaneswar was witnessed amongst others by Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, Directors of NALCO, Dr. Sushim Banerjee, CEO, IISSSC, Shri Pritam Shankar Purkayastha, Director BPNSI and officials of NALCO, IISSSC and BPNSI.

CMD Shri Sridhar Patra said, “The benefit of skill training will go a long way in ensuring safe and sustained operation of the organization”.

Indian Iron and Steel Sector Skill Council (IISSSC) was constituted as mandated by GOI in the National Skill Development Policy 2009 in order to bridge the skill gap by complementing the vocational educational system through conducting research, improving the delivery mechanism, assuring quality etc. to identify skill development needs, maintain skill inventory, planning and execution of training of trainers through development of IT enabled Labour Management Information System (LMIS).