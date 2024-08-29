NALCO receives prestigious Biju Patnaik Sports Award for best contribution to promotion of sports & games

Bhubaneswar : National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), the Navratna CPSE under Ministry of Mines, Govt of India, has been conferred with the prestigious Biju Patnaik Sports Award for the year 2023 for best contribution to the promotion of sports and games. On behalf of the company, Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO, received the prestigious award from Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, at a special function held today on the occasion of National Sports Day, at the Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

NALCO has been a strong advocate for sports, supporting sportspersons, events and infrastructure development. Upon receiving the award, NALCO CMD Shri Sridhar Patra expressed his gratitude and said, “We are honored and inspired to continue supporting and fostering sports and related activities in the State and Nation. Receiving the Biju Patnaik Sports Award will further boost our dedication to support the sporting community”.