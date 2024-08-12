NALCO Q1 FY25 results: Net Profit rises 72% to Rs.601 crore

Bhubaneswar: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), the Navratna CPSE under Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India and country’s leading producer and exporter of alumina and aluminium has made a solid beginning and shown exceptional performance in the first quarter of financial year 2024-25 registering robust operational and financial performances.

According to the results taken on record at a meeting of the Board of Directors in Bhubaneswar today, NALCO has reported impressive results in the 1st quarter ended June 30th for FY 2024-25 registering 72% rise in net profit to Rs. 601 crore from Rs. 349 crore achieved in the corresponding period of previous year as against reported revenue from operation of Rs. 2856 crore during this quarter.

The results achieved during Q1 of FY 25 is on account of various factors such as cost-efficient operation, positive domestic business environment coupled with improvement in International metal prices. NALCO’s robust Q1 reflects company’s strong commitment to excel and sustained manufacturing momentum, said Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO. Moreover, effective operationalization of in-house captive coal from Utkal D coal block contributed significantly to the bottom line, he said.

Worth mentioning that NALCO has been demonstrating robust business performance and registering improved financial parameters across aluminium and alumina value chain over the years.

NALCO has also declared a final dividend of Rs.2 per equity share (40% on face value of Rs.5/- each) amounting to Rs.367.33 crore for the FY 2023-24.