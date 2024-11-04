NALCO Observes Vigilance Awareness Week 2024

Bhubaneswar: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), observed the Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 with the theme “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity”. As part of the campaign, a series of activities were organized at all units and regional offices to spread the message of integrity, transparency, and accountability in public life. To mark the occasion, an Elocution Competition was held among the leading schools and colleges of twin-city Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. More than 250 students from 35 schools and colleges actively participated in this competition. Similarly, various competitions were also organized among the employees of the company.

A special function at the NALCO Corporate Office auditorium culminated the week, where prizes were awarded to the winners of the competitions. Shri Jagdish Arora, Director (P&T) and Director (HR) additional charge, Shri Pankaj Kumar Sharma, Director (Production) and Shri Harsimran Singh, IRSE, CVO, NALCO were present on the occasion as distinguished guests and handed over the prizes to the winners.