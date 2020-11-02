NALCO observes Vigilance Awareness week 2020

Bhubaneswar: National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) joined the Nation in observing Vigilance Awareness week at all locations including plants, Corporate office and Regional offices with this year’s theme ‘Satark Bharat, Samriddh Bharat (Vigilant India, Prosperous India).

The Vigilance Awareness week began with the administration of integrity pledge by Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO, to the senior management on October 27, followed by taking of online pledge by all the employees and stakeholders. Terming corruption as one of the biggest threat and obstacle to growth and development of society and Nation, Shri Patra, stressed on participative and proactive vigilance management system both at individual and collective level.

With an aim to create awareness among the stakeholders, employees and particularly the young generation, NALCO organized various competitions during this Vigilance Awareness week. Elocution competition was organized among students of various schools and colleges. The employees also participated in the poster and slogan competitions. This year, the company conducted all the competitions online through digital medium.

Besides; to promote and uphold ethical values and spread awareness on practicing fairness, transparency and trust, the messages of senior management as well as vigilance related information were also disseminated using social media platforms, intranet and through bulk SMS, emails etc.

During the Vigilance Awareness week, an online feedback survey on the functioning of vigilance in NALCO was also launched by Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD under the guidance of Shri Somanath Hansdah, NALCO’s Chief Vigilance Officer and feedback from employees has been taken with the objective to enhance transparency in the organization.

At the valedictory ceremony, held at the NALCO’s Corporate Office today, Dr. Sudhanshu Sarangi, Commissioner of Police – Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, graced as the Chief Guest. He shared insights on the ways and means to eradicate corruption in our functioning, including day to day life.

