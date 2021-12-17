Nalco invites applications for various awards to be presented on Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar : Like previous year, Navratna CPSE National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) is inviting applications for various awards to be handed over to the winners in the upcoming NALCO’s Foundation Day function in January 2022. The company is seeking applications for ‘NALCO Kharavela Awards’ to felicitate an Odissi Guru and an Odissi Dancer to recognize, appreciate and encourage individuals for their significant contributions and achievements in Odissi Dance. Similarly, the company is also seeking applications under ‘NALCO Kalidas Awards’ from eminent scholars for teaching & propagating Sanskrit language. The last date of submission of applications is 31st December 2021. Details regarding the awards are available in the company’s website www.nalcoindia.com. In view of Covid 19 pandemic, the winners will receive the award online through their virtual presence in an award ceremony to be held through a hybrid meeting on the occasion of NALCO Foundation Day celebration.

