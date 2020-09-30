NALCO holds 39th Annual General Meeting on the Virtual Platform

Bhubaneswar: National Aluminium Company Ltd., the Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines, Government of India held its 39th Annual General Meeting on the virtual platform today.

Speaking on the occasion of the 39th AGM, Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO, said that, “Year 2019-20 has been a year of mixed results for the company. In spite of an extremely challenging business environment, coupled with slump in prices and onset of COVID 19 pandemic in the last quarter of the year, we have made exemplary contribution in promoting and putting focus on plant, production, productivity and people”. He further added that, “Sustainability has now become a part of NALCO’s key business processes. The year was a testimony to NALCO being a partner in progress in promoting inclusive growth as an industry leader and spreading happiness amongst people”.

Highlights

• Panchapatmali Bauxite Mines has achieved 73.02 lakh tonnes of Bauxite transportation which is highest ever since inception.

• Alumina Refinery at Damanjodi has achieved 102.9% of normative capacity (i.e. 21 lakh tonne) with production of 21.61 lakh tonnes of Alumina Hydrate, which is also highest ever since inception.

• Aluminium Smelter has achieved lowest ever DC energy consumption of 13,367 KWhr/tonne and lowest ever net carbon consumption of 422.8 Kg/tonne.

• NALCO has been rated as lowest cost producer of Bauxite and Alumina in the World for the year 2019 by Wood Mackenzie.

