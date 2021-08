New Delhi : National Aluminium Company Ltd.( NALCO), a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines, joined the nation in celebrating the 75th Independence Day – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav today. Sridhar Patra, CMD, hoisted the national flag in a glittering function held at NALCO’s headquarters in Bhubaneswar and addressed the employees.

Similar celebrations marked by patriotism were also held in production units and other offices of NALCO across the country, following COVID-19 guidelines.