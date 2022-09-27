NALCO adds six more PCR vans to Commissionerate Police

Bhubaneswar: Navaratna CPSE National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), has yet again come forward to support Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, by providing the much needed Police Control Room (PCR) vans. NALCO today provided 06 PCR Vans to Commisionerate Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, to further strengthen surveillance and maintenance of law and order in the Twin city of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

The fleet of PCR vans were formally flagged off by Shri Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarsi, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack and Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO at the Police Commissionerate Head Quarters, here today in presence of Senior Officials of Commisionerate Police and NALCO. The company has been supporting this initiative since long past.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sridhar Patra said that, “NALCO believes in the concept of caring and sharing. Effective policing and maintenance of law and order is of utmost social importance. NALCO has been providing support to strengthen the police administration by way of providing PCR vans, an initiative, which will ensure better crime control and effective law and order situation”. Shri Soumendra Priyadarshi, Commissioner of Police lauded the effort of NALCO and said that he looks forward to such cooperation from NALCO in the days ahead.