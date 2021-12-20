New Delhi : Nai Roshni scheme aims to empower and enhance confidence in women by providing knowledge, tool and techniques for Leadership Development of Women. It is a training programme conducted for the women belonging to minority community between the age group of 18 years to 65 years; covering areas related to Programmes for women, Health and Hygiene, Legal rights of women, Financial Literacy, Digital Literacy, Swachch Bharat, Life Skills, and Advocacy for Social and Behavioural change. Scheme specific other detailed Information is available on http://nairoshni-moma.gov.in. Since 2014-15, more than 3.37 lakh women have been benefitted under this Scheme.

The budget allocation and expenditure incurred under the Nai Roshni Scheme for leadership development of women for the year 2016-17 is Rs. 1500 lakh & Rs. 1472 lakh; 2017-18 is Rs. 1700 lakh & Rs. 1519 lakh; 2018-19 is Rs. 1700 lakh & Rs. 1383 lakh; 2019-20 is Rs. 1000 lakh & Rs. 710 lakh and for 2020-21 is Rs. 600 lakh & Rs. 600 lakh.

The Government is implementing various schemes for the welfare and upliftment of every section of the society including minority women especially economically weaker & downtrodden sections all over the country with schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), One Stop Centre Scheme, Women Helpline Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) etc.

Besides, Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF) under M/o Minority Affairs also implements Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship scheme for meritorious minority girls studying in classes 9th to 12th. This Scheme is exclusively for girl students only.

National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC) implements Mahila Samridhi Yojana wherein skill development training is imparted to group of women in women friendly craft activities.

In addition to above, this Ministry also implements various schemes for educational empowerment, economic empowerment, skill development of persons belonging to six notified minority communities under which minimum 30% seats are earmarked for female candidates.

Since 2014-15, more than 5.1 crore* scholarships have been provided through National Scholarship Portal (NSP) and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) out of which more than 52% beneficiaries are female.

Since 2014-15, 3.74 lakh women have been benefitted under various skill development training programmes by the Ministry.

Further, Ministry of Minority Affairs implements the scheme Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) in 1300 identified Minority Concentration Areas (MCAs) of the country with the objective of developing socio-economic assets and basic amenities for improving quality of life of the people living in these areas. The priority sectors under PMJVK are education, health, skill development and women centric projects. The scheme is according priority to the projects intending to create facilities for women like girls schools, girls hostels, girls residential schools, girls colleges, ITIs for women, working women hostels etc.

*The figure also includes the beneficiaries who would avail the scholarship for the year 2021-22 for which the budget has been allocated.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.