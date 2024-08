Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are officially engaged! They celebrated with a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad, which was announced by Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna. The private event took place at Nagarjuna’s home, and he shared the news with photos, writing, “We are thrilled to announce our son’s engagement to Sobhita, which happened this morning. We warmly welcome her into our family. Congratulations and best wishes to the couple!”