NAFED to begin procurement of Kharif Onion in Gujarat; Intervention to give immediate relief to the farmers

National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd, (Nafed), on the direction of Government of India, will initiate procurement of kharif onion to address the issue of falling prices of onion in Gujarat. This move of Govt of India will provide stability to the onion market in the State.

Taking stock of the situation due to depressed prices of Onion in late Kharif season in the State, Department of Consumer Affairs has directed NAFED to start procurement of Onion from three major markets in Gujarat. NAFED will start procurement of onion from 09.03.23 in Bhavnagar (Mahua), Gondal and Porbandar.

This intervention has been planned by Govt of India in order to give immediate relief to the farmers from crashing prices of onions in the State. Farmers are requested to bring their good quality and dried stock to the procurement centres to avail of better rate at these centres. Payments to the farmers will be done online.

More centres will be opened from time to time as required.