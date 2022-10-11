NADA and NDTL to organise “WADA Athlete Biological Passport Symposium- 2022” from 12th to 14th October, 2022

New Delhi : The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) are organizing the “WADA Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) Symposium- 2022” from 12th to 14th October, 2022 in New Delhi. Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur will address the opening session of the Symposium.

The first WADA ABP Symposium was hosted by the Anti-Doping Lab Qatar (ADLQ) in November 2015, in Doha, Qatar. The second WADA ABP Symposium was organized by the Italian Federation of Sports Medicine (FMSI) ain 2018, in Rome, Italy. This is the third WADA ABP Symposium and is being hosted in India for the first time. Two hundred plus participants from 56 Countries, WADA Officials, representatives and Experts from different National Anti-Doping Organizations, Athlete Passport Management Units (APMUs) and WADA Accredited Laboratories are participating in this Symposium.

The main topic of discussion in this symposium will be recent trends, successes and challenges with the ABP, Managing confounding Factor affecting the steroidal Module, Evolving strategic testing for the ABP etc and will help WADA to work towards the detection and eradication doping in sports through APMUs.

Since NDTL is in the process of setting up an APMU in India, this Symposium would help to create the necessary expertise in the country and will help the Indian Sports by strengthening the Anti-doping programme of India and also enable us to become a regional leader in anti-doping. Establishing an APMU would enable India to build our capabilities in sports and become a sporting power to support Prime Minister Modi’s Vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.