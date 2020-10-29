NABARD sanctions over ₹ 8504.30 lakh under RIDF scheme to Government of Goa during 2020-21

New Delhi: NABARD has sanctioned loans worth ₹ 8504.30 lakh under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) to the Government of Goa for various Social Infrastructure Projects in the State. With this, NABARD achieved 100% of the target fixed for sanction to the State Government during 2020-21; said Smt Usha Ramesh, General Manager/OiC, NABARD. She further stated that RIDF was instituted in NABARD with the sole objective of giving low cost support to State Governments and State owned Corporations for quick completion of projects related to medium and minor irrigation, soil conservation and others forms of rural infrastructure. The social infrastructure created out of the projects sanctioned to sewerage, bio digester toilets, drinking water distribution, primary health centre, etc. in the State would definitely help not only the standard of living of the people in the state but also would contribute to Prime Ministers ‘ Swachh Bharat Mission’.

