In RMS 2022-23, 136.93 LMT wheat procured from 11 states (upto 24.04.2022)

New Delhi : Wheat procurement under the central pool is progressing in Rabi Marketing Season 2022-23 in the States of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, J and K, Gujarat, Bihar, and Rajasthan.
Till 24.4.2022, a quantity of 136.93 LMT of wheat has been procured, benefiting over 11.99 Lakh farmers with an MSP value of Rs.27,592.10 crore.
Wheat Procurement in RMS 2022-23 (upto 24.04.2022)/
As on 25.04.2022
|
State/UT
|
Quantity of wheat Procured (MTs)
|
No of farmers benefitted
|
MSP value (Rs. In Crore)
|PUNJAB
|7418465
|605462
|14948.21
|HARYANA
|3609885
|270020
|7273.92
|UTTAR PRADESH
|82578
|18549
|166.39
|MADHYA PRADESH
|2576010
|304719
|5190.66
|BIHAR
|743
|148
|1.50
|RAJASTHAN
|737
|82
|1.49
|UTTRAKHAND
|567
|118
|1.14
|CHANDIGARH
|3165
|379
|6.38
|GUJARAT
|6
|3
|0.01
|HIMACHAL PR.
|1180
|361
|2.38
|J & K
|16
|2
|0.03
|ALL INDIA TOTAL
|13693351.49
|1199843
|27592.10
Paddy procurement under the central pool is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22, in various procuring States/ UTs.
Up to 24.4.2022, a quantity of 757.27 LMT of Paddy (includes Kharif Crop 751.39 LMT and Rabi Crop 5.87 LMT) has been procured, benefiting 109.33 Lakh farmers with an MSP value of Rs.1,48,424.78 crore.
State-wise Paddy Procurement in KMS 2021-22
(up to 24.04.2022)/As on 25.04.2022
|State/UT
|Quantity of Paddy Procured (MTs)
|Number of farmers benefitted
|MSP value (Rs. In Crore)
|Andhra Pradesh
|4262929
|621211
|8355.34
|Telangana
|6866000
|1062428
|13457.36
|Assam
|193469
|24499
|379.20
|Bihar
|4490319
|642225
|8801.03
|Chandigarh
|27286
|1956
|53.48
|Chhattisgarh
|9201000
|2105972
|18033.96
|Gujarat
|121865
|25081
|238.86
|Haryana
|5530596
|310083
|10839.97
|Himachal Pradesh
|27628
|5851
|54.15
|Jharkhand
|753404
|139359
|1476.67
|Jammu & Kashmir
|40520
|8724
|79.42
|Karnataka
|218681
|73174
|428.61
|Kerala
|424539
|154889
|832.10
|Madhya Pradesh
|4582610
|661756
|8981.92
|Maharashtra
|1337891
|471438
|2622.27
|Odisha
|5724195
|1293540
|11219.42
|Puducherry
|336
|84
|0.66
|Punjab
|18728335
|933263
|36707.54
|NEF (Tripura)
|31249
|14572
|61.25
|Tamil Nadu
|3247605
|483558
|6365.31
|Uttar Pradesh
|6553029
|947326
|12843.94
|Uttrakhand
|1155464
|78798
|2264.71
|West Bengal
|2200620
|872889
|4313.22
|Rajasthan
|7357
|563
|14.42
|Total
|75726927
|10933239
|148424.78