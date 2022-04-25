In RMS 2022-23, 136.93 LMT wheat procured from 11 states (upto 24.04.2022)

New Delhi : Wheat procurement under the central pool is progressing in Rabi Marketing Season 2022-23 in the States of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, J and K, Gujarat, Bihar, and Rajasthan.

Till 24.4.2022, a quantity of 136.93 LMT of wheat has been procured, benefiting over 11.99 Lakh farmers with an MSP value of Rs.27,592.10 crore.

Wheat Procurement in RMS 2022-23 (upto 24.04.2022)/

As on 25.04.2022

State/UT Quantity of wheat Procured (MTs) No of farmers benefitted MSP value (Rs. In Crore) PUNJAB 7418465 605462 14948.21 HARYANA 3609885 270020 7273.92 UTTAR PRADESH 82578 18549 166.39 MADHYA PRADESH 2576010 304719 5190.66 BIHAR 743 148 1.50 RAJASTHAN 737 82 1.49 UTTRAKHAND 567 118 1.14 CHANDIGARH 3165 379 6.38 GUJARAT 6 3 0.01 HIMACHAL PR. 1180 361 2.38 J & K 16 2 0.03 ALL INDIA TOTAL 13693351.49 1199843 27592.10

Paddy procurement under the central pool is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22, in various procuring States/ UTs.

Up to 24.4.2022, a quantity of 757.27 LMT of Paddy (includes Kharif Crop 751.39 LMT and Rabi Crop 5.87 LMT) has been procured, benefiting 109.33 Lakh farmers with an MSP value of Rs.1,48,424.78 crore.

State-wise Paddy Procurement in KMS 2021-22

(up to 24.04.2022)/As on 25.04.2022

State/UT Quantity of Paddy Procured (MTs) Number of farmers benefitted MSP value (Rs. In Crore) Andhra Pradesh 4262929 621211 8355.34 Telangana 6866000 1062428 13457.36 Assam 193469 24499 379.20 Bihar 4490319 642225 8801.03 Chandigarh 27286 1956 53.48 Chhattisgarh 9201000 2105972 18033.96 Gujarat 121865 25081 238.86 Haryana 5530596 310083 10839.97 Himachal Pradesh 27628 5851 54.15 Jharkhand 753404 139359 1476.67 Jammu & Kashmir 40520 8724 79.42 Karnataka 218681 73174 428.61 Kerala 424539 154889 832.10 Madhya Pradesh 4582610 661756 8981.92 Maharashtra 1337891 471438 2622.27 Odisha 5724195 1293540 11219.42 Puducherry 336 84 0.66 Punjab 18728335 933263 36707.54 NEF (Tripura) 31249 14572 61.25 Tamil Nadu 3247605 483558 6365.31 Uttar Pradesh 6553029 947326 12843.94 Uttrakhand 1155464 78798 2264.71 West Bengal 2200620 872889 4313.22 Rajasthan 7357 563 14.42 Total 75726927 10933239 148424.78