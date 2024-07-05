N Chandrababu Naidu, CM, Andhra Pradesh met Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister of Power, Shri Manohar Lal, held a meeting with Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N Chandrababu Naidu in New Delhi on 04th July.

The discussions between the Union Minister and the CM covered topics including electric mobility, Metro development, waste management, PM KUSUM, and other critical matters. CM Shri N Chandrababu Naidu also sought support to establish Andhra Pradesh as a leading state in green hydrogen initiatives. The meeting also addressed housing issues and progress under the AMRUT scheme, aiming to advance these initiatives effectively.