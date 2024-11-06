Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha – A Grand Celebration of Karnataka’s Musical Heritage and Cultural Brilliance

Mysuru, known for its rich cultural tapestry and historical significance, is all set to host the Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha festival from 8th to 10th November 2024 at the Karnataka State Open University Convocation Hall. This three-day musical and cultural festival promises to be a spectacular showcase of Karnataka’s artistic legacy, celebrating the revered Daasa traditions of Carnatic music.

Organized by the Ministry of Tourism in association with the Ministry of Culture and Sangeet Natak Akademi, with support from the Karnataka Tourism Department and the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, this festival is a collaborative effort to highlight the state’s profound cultural heritage.

Inauguration and Distinguished Presence

The festival will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman adding prestige to the event. The opening ceremony will also see the presence of Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum, and Natural Gas Shri Suresh Gopi, Social Welfare Minister, Government of Karnataka Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and Member of Parliament, Mysuru Shri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

Musical Tribute to Daasa Traditions

This festival is a tribute to the Daasa traditions, showcasing performances by 21 renowned artists who will present an array of Kannada compositions that pay homage to Karnataka’s vibrant musical roots. The event aims to highlight the legacy of saint-poets and their contributions to Carnatic music, fostering a deep cultural connection with the audience.

Cultural and Artistic Highlights

Showcasing GI Products and Artisanal Crafts: Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Karnataka’s celebrated Geographical Indication (GI) products through exclusive stalls featuring the works of artisans and weavers. These artisans have been specially nominated by the Development Commissioners of Handicrafts and Handlooms, offering attendees a firsthand look at the intricate craftsmanship that defines the state’s rich heritage.

Culinary Showcase by IHM Bangalore: The Institute of Hotel Management Bangalore, an esteemed institution under the Ministry of Tourism, will be curating an experience of Karnataka’s traditional cuisine. This showcase will allow guests to savor the diverse and authentic flavors of the region, adding a delectable layer to the event.

A Platform for Cultural Exchange

The Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha festival is more than just a musical event; it is a celebration of Karnataka’s culture and a platform that brings together music, crafts, and cuisine under one roof. This initiative underscores the importance of preserving and promoting the state’s rich artistic heritage, fostering collaboration and cultural exchange.

Join Us for an Unforgettable Experience

Ministry of Tourism invites music enthusiasts, art lovers, and the general public to partake in this grand celebration of Karnataka’s heritage. The festival promises to be an enriching experience, creating lasting memories and fostering a deeper appreciation for the timeless traditions of the region.

For more information, please visit: mysurumusicfestival.com

Experience the soul of Karnataka through music, art, and cuisine at Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha – a tribute to the state’s timeless traditions and unmatched cultural heritage.