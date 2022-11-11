Mysuru – Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express & Kashi Bharat Gaurav Trains flagged off by Hon’ble Prime Minister

New Delhi : Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Mysuru and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Chennai Central today at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station. This is the fifth Vande Bharat Express started in the country and the first such train of south India. The Prime Minister also flagged off Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at KSR Railway Station, Bengaluru today.

As an excellent example of the ‘Make in India’ success story, the Indian Railways had launched India’s first indigenous Semi-High Speed train- Vande Bharat Express which was flagged off by Hon’ble Prime Minister on February 15, 2019 on the New Delhi – Kanpur- Allahabad –Varanasi route. Further, Vande Bharat Express trains have been commenced on New Delhi- Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Gandhinagar Capital – Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central, and Amb Andaura – New Delhi routes.

This new train will enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the technological-software-startup hub of Bengaluru and the world-famous tourist city Mysuru. It will benefit software and business professionals, technologists, tourists, students, apart from regular passengers travelling on the Mysuru – Bengaluru – Chennai. It will offer airline-like comfort and redefine the travel experience by train.

Timings of Mysuru- Chennai Vande Bharat Express

The fare of Train No.20607 MGR Chennai Central Station to Mysuru is Rs. 1200 for Chair Car and Rs. 2295 for Executive Class. The fare of Train No.20608 Mysuru to MGR Chennai Central Station is Rs. 1365 for Chair Car and Rs. 2485 for Executive Class.

No concession and Child fare shall be admissible in the above Vande Bharat Express trains. Only full fare adult tickets shall be issued. Other terms and conditions for booking, cancellation, refund, etc. shall be as per Shatabdi trains.

Features of Vande Bharat Express

It is a world class train with modern facilities. Some of the salient features of this train are:

Equipped with the KAVACH (Train Collision Avoidance System) for enhanced safety in operations.

Improved safety with four emergency Windows in every coach. There are four platform side cameras including rear view cameras outside the coach.

Better fire safety measures with Aerosol based fire detection and Suppression system in all electrical cubicles and toilets.

Superior flood proofing for under-slung electrical equipment to withstand floods up to 650 mm height. The train will also have four emergency lights in every coach in case of electric failure.

Enhanced riding comfort for passengers at 3.5 riding index. It is also equipped with 32 inch LCD TVs and passenger information and communication system in the train.

Side recliner seat facility is made available for all classes. The Executive Coaches have the added feature of 180-degree rotating seats.

Bio vacuum toilets with touch free amenities and Wi-Fi content on demand.

Finer heat ventilation and air conditioning control through higher efficiency compressor, with Ultra Violet (UV) lamp for germ-free supply of air.

The train’s time to reach 160 kmph is just 140 seconds. There will be driver guard communication with voice recording facility.

Two signal exchange lights on the coaches for exchange of signal with the way side stations.

The Vande Bharat train, which has been manufactured indigenously at Integral Coach Factory, Perambur, Chennai – is a testimony to the capability of Indian engineers and a culmination of the Make in India initiative. It is a big milestone towards realizing the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister.

Bengaluru – Varanasi Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan

Bharat Gaurav Train from Bengaluru to Kashi has also been started which will offer comfortable and convenient rail travel, boarding, stay and darshan facilities in an all-inclusive package. This train will also go through Hubballi, Belagavi thereby benefiting not only the devotees of Bengaluru but also those from North Karnataka who wish to travel to Kashi. This train will go through Prayagraj and Ayodhya also.

A Coach of Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train

The cost of the trip is Rs. 20,000 of which Rs. 5000 is provided as subsidy by the State govt. The first train journey will carry around 600 pilgrims; apart from Kashi, the pilgrims would also visit Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

The objective to run the Bharat Gaurav train to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world, through Bharat Gaurav Trains (Theme- based Tourist Circuit trains).

Brief Scope of Policy