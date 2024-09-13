Odisha

Mysterious Fever Hits Birikote Village in Odisha, Affects 30-40 People

By Odisha Diary bureau

A mysterious fever has struck Birikote village in Odisha’s Gajapati district, affecting 30-40 people, including children. Symptoms include high fever, joint pain, swelling of limbs, and discomfort during urination. Initial malaria tests were negative. No medical team has reached the village yet, and many villagers, mostly from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, are struggling without proper care. Dr. Prasanta Sahu has sent samples for further testing and will dispatch a medical team for investigation. Locals are reporting severe suffering and limited medical assistance.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.