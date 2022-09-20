Myntra’s festive campaign for its Big Fashion Festival features B-town superstars Ranbir Kapoor & Kiara Advani

Bengaluru : Ahead of the festive carnival, ‘Big Fashion Festival’, Myntra has rolled out its mega marketing campaign with Bollywood superstars, Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Kiara’s appeal as a fashion trendsetter and Ranbir’s cool demeanor are poised to accelerate conversations around Myntra’s apparel segments. They will play a pivotal role in connecting one of India’s leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle platforms with millions of new and existing fashion-forward consumers.

The campaign’s tagline, “Myntra Big Fashion Festival. India’s Biggest Fashion Dhamaka. Don’t Waste Time” aptly communicates the scale of the event, positioning Myntra as the go-to destination for every fashion need this festive season, while also apprising shoppers of Myntra’s value offerings as part of the mega event. Poised to leverage Myntra’s position as India’s fashion expert, the campaign featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani will be amplified across TV, digital and social media.

As a part of Myntra’s multi-channel activation, among the most popular and most loved national celebrities, fashion and lifestyle influencers will form an important network of proponents for Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival (BFF). They will engage with a very large fan base across the country and highlight Myntra’s proposition of biggest brands, styles, products and offers to reach every part of the country and demography, with the central message of the campaign that urges shoppers to look nowhere but Myntra for all their festive fashion needs.

About the Ad film –

The storyboard of the ad film takes the humorous route to hold the audience’s attention on the subject. The narrative evokes a sense of amusement in the viewer by snubbing the celebrities and their esteem, to focus on Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival, seemingly more worthy of their attention and importance than the celebrity themselves, thereby leaving the celebrities both embarrassed and at the same time amused! Thus, by circumventing the obvious, which is to eulogize the stars, the storyline keeps the audiences on tenterhooks, before revealing the real star of the story to be Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival.

The celebrities in question here are Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Farah Khan, where the trio, in the ad-film, are seen at a shooting set, with Ranbir and Kiara in precarious postures eagerly awaiting the ‘action’ call from the director, to complete the shot. Farah, who plays the role of a director, is seen busy on her phone, browsing through the offerings of Myntra’s BFF, resulting in Kiara losing her balance and ending up in a fall in a water fountain.

The concept of the campaign is to take a dig at celeb culture and bring out the bigness of the event, where even the biggest celebs can’t help themselves but to get in on the action, without wasting any time. It is an event so big that everything else seems smaller, including the celebs themselves!

Speaking about his association with Myntra, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I am excited to be part of Myntra’s festive campaign this year. Fashion plays an important role during festivities and it’s that time of the year when we all refresh our wardrobes. Unarguably, Myntra’s wide collection of styles during the Big Fashion Festival will make customers swoon over.”

Speaking about her festive campaign, Kiara Advani said, “My festive campaign with Myntra this year is all about the excitement we share while getting ready to shop during the festive period. My association with Myntra , over the last two years has made me connect with the youth of the country through my love for fashion.”

Speaking on the launch of the BFF campaign, Nandita Sinha, CEO Myntra, said, “The Big Fashion Festival brings families and loved ones together, with fashion playing a pivotal role in the festivities. This year’s marketing campaign is to highlight the magnanimity of the Big Fashion Festival, showcasing that no reason is bigger for the attention of people across the nation, not even the much-loved celebrities, than this event itself for the festivity. With this campaign, we aim to penetrate our reach to every nook and corner of the country and strike a chord with the fanbase of much beloved superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani