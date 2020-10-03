Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival marks the arrival of the biggest and most awaited shopping season of the year

Bengaluru: Myntra announces the arrival of its ‘Big Fashion Festival’ (BFF), effectively marking the onset of the festive season in the country. Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival is a shopping bonanza that offers ~9 lakh styles across 5000 fashion and lifestyle brands at attractive prices, allowing shoppers to revive their wardrobes in preparation for the festivities.

● The mega carnival is slated to be held between October 16 and 22.

● Myntra’s Insider’s Elite and Icon consumers will get exclusive early access to the Big Fashion Festival from October 14 onwards.

● All Myntra customers will be able to avail 10% instant discount on ICICI debit and credit cards during the sale event.

The 7 day event offers a one of a kind opportunity for shoppers to pick the latest designs and styles from across categories, especially ethnic wear, to revel in festive spirits up to the end of the year. Myntra is expecting a 2x growth in sales compared to the previous year, where the same event was referred to as ‘Big Fashion Days’.

The much-awaited festive season is around the corner to lift the spirits of the people and Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival will be the go-to destination for the entire family to be festive ready. Myntra is working with more brands than ever before from across the country to give customers a regional flavour in fashion for the celebrations. In addition to ethnic wear, the fashion major is also geared to offer an attractive range in several other categories, such as kids wear, women’s wear, home décor, watches and wearables, jewellery, men’s wear, beauty and personal care, footwear and gifting to offer the best value for customers across their festive buying needs.

With an accelerated focus on new customer acquisition from newer regions including in tier 2 and 3 markets, Myntra has launched star-studded brand campaigns, cutting across audiences from north and south. The debut marketing initiative with T20 cricket through associations with RCB, CSK, and MI is set to help build deeper connections and brand salience with a much wider audience.

Speaking about BFF, Amar Nagaram, CEO Myntra, said, “Our Big Fashion Festival is going to be the first of its kind in the country, specially crafted for this year’s festive season. People across the country are eagerly awaiting the festivities for rejuvenation, and fashion takes a prime seat with everyone wanting to get festive ready. We are therefore leaving no stone unturned to offer the best in every category by working closely with our brand partners to curate special collections and are also onboarding several brands. We are expecting to witness stronger sentiments to shop for fashion online, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities and towns which will be a key focus area for us this time around.”

Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival, not only offers shoppers the opportunity to shop for upcoming festivals, but also for the winter and all the way up to the end of the year.

